Letter to the editor: Trump at helm of nightmare

With the boat wallowing in the ocean, Captain Trump is on the bridge proclaiming that under his direction this is the finest ship in the history of the world, and that the iceberg wasn't his fault, and besides, he didn't see it coming because it must have floated in from China. So, while First Officer Pence scurries around rearranging the deck chairs, the captain reassures the passengers that there are plenty of life vests and vesting is available for those who want to be vested. Meanwhile, he has sent orders to the boiler room for the ship to go full speed ahead and make a great recovery from this disaster. And he is quite certain that there are plenty of lifeboats available, just in case.