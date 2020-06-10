Letter to the editor: Trump blocking virus testimony

Letter to the editor: Trump blocking virus testimony

President Donald Trump is once again using his office to thwart public information about the coronavirus by preventing testimony to Congress by experts on the pandemic. How often has Trump been right, factually or mentally? The GOP again is silent regarding Trump’s dictatorial action. It seems like the GOP could field a candidate to oppose Trump, but perhaps that party subscribes to having a "controlling" party with an emperor type leader, rather than to have a government of two parties providing consideration and consensus on issues. If enough people agree with the current situation in Washington, D.C., during the next election, the USA is in for a rough next four years.

Brian Roat

Laurel

