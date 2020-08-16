Letter to the editor: Trump brings lawlessness and chaos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ever notice how often President Donald Trump either ignores our laws or circumvents them? It happens so regularly that one could describe it as his M.O., his way of operating.

A few examples include the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to not scrap the DACA program but to continue it. Trump allows no such continuance. The court rules that children must be removed from immigration detention centers. The court's deadline comes and goes — Trump continues to keep children interred.

The emoluments clause in our Constitution says no U.S. president shall profit from gifts of foreign governments. Trump asks Britain to move the British Open golf tournament to his Turnberry golf course in Scotland for his private gain.

The U.S. Supreme Court rules there will be no citizenship questions on census forms. Additionally, our founders state in the Constitution that all persons in this country shall be counted in the U.S. Census. Trump writes a memo forbidding some persons to be counted.

Our U.S. law states that presidential elections shall take place the same day every four years. Never in our history, says Sen. McConnell, has anything stopped us from keeping that commitment including two World Wars. Trump begs to hold off on our voting on Election Day due to "safety and security" reasons (read: his safety, his security).