Letter to the editor: Trump can choose

There are many competitive situations in life in which only one person or group can be the victor. Whether a job interview, an audition, or a sporting event, someone is left disappointed. In sports, I respect the players who do not win and yet still have the grace to congratulate their opponents. To me, although they have lost the game they are not "losers," having handled defeat with maturity and dignity.

President Trump has a dwindling opportunity to be simply the guy who lost the presidential race as opposed to being a loser. If he could move past himself he might recognize that there are pressing issues that take priority over his wounded ego: stimulus support for floundering businesses, surging coronavirus infection rates that threaten hundreds of thousands of lives and economic stability, national security and a myriad of other national concerns. His efforts to stir up election unrest in an already divided country and to thwart the Biden transition team are just adding to this chaos.

I urge you to Google the concession speeches of distinguished American leaders such as John McCain, George H.W. Bush or Al Gore. Their ability to prioritize the well-being of the nation over their own disappointment, to rise above bitterness and vindictiveness for the greater good, continues to be part of their legacies. They lost elections but are not losers.