Letter to the editor: Trump can make country great again

Well, they are both very nice Christian men, but we need someone who knows how to get our great country out of the mess that President Biden and his minions have gotten us into. There is one person who has done it before, Donald Trump.

We were energy independent, we could buy groceries and clothes, pay our bills, and our 401ks were worth something. Besides all of that our borders are wide open. We need Donald Trump now.

Mr. Trump may be a little rough around the edges in what he says sometimes, but he loves our country and wants the best for it. He made it great once before and he can make it great again.

Linda Lehman

Park City