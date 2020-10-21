Letter to the editor: Trump facts to keep in mind

A few things to keep in mind about Donald Trump when considering who to vote for:

Trump did not want wounded veterans to attend a military parade because “nobody wants to see that.”

More than 200 retired generals and admirals have endorsed Biden, with one stating “Over the past four years, I’ve seen what is a clear manipulation of our military to serve his (Trump’s) personal needs.”

More than 1,000 bipartisan former federal prosecutors signed a petition maintaining that if Trump were not president of the United States, he would have been indicted on multiple charges of obstructing justice.

Trump’s ex-National Security Advisor General H.R. McMaster says President Trump is aiding and abetting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s failed businesses: Trump Airlines — defaulted on debt, Trump Casinos — filed for bankruptcy, Trump University — defrauded or lied to students and paid a lawsuit settlement.

A New York Times investigation of his tax returns and financial documents revealed he paid only $750 in federal income taxes, claiming vast business income losses. However, prosecutors may begin to investigate this for possible fraud and tax evasion.