Letter to the editor: Trump finally gets it?

Really? It took Trump nine months to "get it?" I find it very worrisome that our president needed ninth months of daily reports, a myriad of advice from the experts, and what probably cost us taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars of medical care, before he finally understood what most of knew and were worried about since last January. And this is the man who is in charge of making that split decision that could start WWIII?

Joan McCracken

Billings

