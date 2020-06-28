Letter to the editor: Trump flirts with dictatorship

President Trump's Department of "Justice" under William Barr has proposed suspending habeas corpus. They proposed being allowed to imprison anyone indefinitely without charge, using the pandemic as an excuse. The Magna Carta precluded such imprisonment. (The Magna Carta was a turning point document that constrained feudal lords from violating basic rights.) The proposal would set us back over 800 years. We would probably never recover. Without habeas corpus, democracy is not possible, only tyranny.
Even from a pandemic standpoint this would be a disaster. Cramming innocent people into overcrowded jails would almost certainly kill many and worsen the spread of the virus.
President Trump is, of course, the one who congratulated Putin, the communist dictator, for winning a rigged election; who openly stated he intends to deprive Americans of their right to vote; who called not applauding for him treason; who wants to destroy the Postal Service to make voting life-threatening; who shows scant regard for science, reality or the value of people's lives.
What other basic rights would he take from us?
Recently the president said, "When someone is president of the United States, the authority is total." He is confusing a constitutional government built very deliberately on a system of checks and balances, with the totalitarian dictator he wants to be.
Which way, America? Dictatorship or democracy? Damaging and destroying the lives of innocent people, or working together for the well-being of us all?
Bill Walker
Billings
