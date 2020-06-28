Letter to the editor: Trump flirts with dictatorship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump's Department of "Justice" under William Barr has proposed suspending habeas corpus. They proposed being allowed to imprison anyone indefinitely without charge, using the pandemic as an excuse. The Magna Carta precluded such imprisonment. (The Magna Carta was a turning point document that constrained feudal lords from violating basic rights.) The proposal would set us back over 800 years. We would probably never recover. Without habeas corpus, democracy is not possible, only tyranny.

Even from a pandemic standpoint this would be a disaster. Cramming innocent people into overcrowded jails would almost certainly kill many and worsen the spread of the virus.

President Trump is, of course, the one who congratulated Putin, the communist dictator, for winning a rigged election; who openly stated he intends to deprive Americans of their right to vote; who called not applauding for him treason; who wants to destroy the Postal Service to make voting life-threatening; who shows scant regard for science, reality or the value of people's lives.

What other basic rights would he take from us?