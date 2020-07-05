Letter to the editor: Trump has endangered US military

“Unbelievable” describes the most recent news regarding the lapse in President Trump’s leadership that was revealed this week. No longer is Trump just a bigot, a con artist, a bully, a liar, a draft dodger and a person who never accepts blame. He is guilty of dereliction of duty as commander in chief. He has endangered the United States military.

As a lifelong resident of Montana, a Navy Commander and the father of a serviceman who just returned from his second deployment in Afghanistan, I am appalled by Trump’s inability to stand up to Russia. What does he do when his actions are revealed? He blames the media and blames the “leakers.” Montana has three U.S. congressional members, two of which have been minions to Donald Trump. Will these elected public officials stand up for the U.S. military and condemn Trump’s inaction? Montanans, remember their responses with the upcoming November elections. And remember, these elected officials work for us.