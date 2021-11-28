Letter to the editor: Trump has pathological inability to accept defeat

If you have watched the Trump rallies beginning in 2015, then you know that he cries fraud almost every time he doesn't get the results he wants. During the 2020 presidential campaign, he primed his base for months saying that if he didn't win the election, it would be because the Democrats rigged it. He did the same thing during the 2016 campaign. If the polls didn't favor him, they were rigged. When he lost the Iowa caucus and the Wisconsin primary, that was fraud.

He created this "us versus them" hostile mob mentality that resulted in violence at his rallies. When the 3/16 Chicago Trump rally was canceled due to rioting, he told MSNBC's Chris Mathews that he thought the violence would help his campaign. And later he said that if he didn't get the Republican nomination, there may be violence. Was he setting the stage for a riot even back then? At a debate, he was asked if he would accept the election results, and he answered “if I win.” After saying that he won in 2016 by a “massive landslide,” he also boasted that he would have won the popular vote if millions hadn't voted illegally.