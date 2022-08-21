Letter to the editor: Trump is a dangerous man

How anyone can still align themselves with Donald Trump as a leader is beyond me. Do you really want a thug, a wimp, a poser, and a loser as your president? Would you want him on your sports team?

Trump has found countless ways to manipulate, divide and trick the American public, from pretending to be a Christian to begging for money to overturn an election he clearly lost. Has he taken you into his cult? Has he stolen your money and your loyalty?

Trump turned loose violence, destruction and death on Jan. 6, 2021, at the nation’s Capitol. He watched the riots on TV and refused to call off his dogs. He tried to have a mob of rioters kill Mike Pence, his loyal vice president, because Pence refused to break the law. Police officers were injured. Hundreds of his supporters have been sent to prison. All because Trump is a sore loser.

Maybe you admire Don the Con’s ability to get away with nearly everything. Maybe you want to be rich and powerful like him. But do you think he cares a lick about you or anyone beside himself?

Trump is a dangerous man who will do anything to regain and hold on to power. If he runs for president again he would never admit to losing the election. He would happily turn loose even more violence. Trump 2024 could be the end of the United States as we know it.

Philip Knight

Bozeman