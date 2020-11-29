Letter to the editor: Trump is a poor sport

Whatever happened to being a good sport? I have played, coached, refereed and parented in the context of youth sports. I practice being a good sport when I play, and I expected and modeled the same behavior when I coached and worked as a referee.

Why have we allowed a sitting president of the United States to be a poor sport? He’s acting like a petulant child, upset at his loss, throwing a hissy fit, while tweeting loudly about taking his toys and going home, from behind the façade of the White House.

Why do we expect more from kids than our representatives?

This is embarrassing as a nation. How can we espouse that democracy is the best form of government when our government has been turned into a spectacle?

Trump would not be able to get away with this if not for the enablers, some here in our great state of Montana. Senator Daines, I am looking right at you. Shame on all of these opportunists sowing disbelief in the validity of one of our most democratic ideals — the ability to vote and voice your opinion for those who you choose to represent you.