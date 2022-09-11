Letter to the editor: Trump is an arrogant leader with a gullible following

Last night PBS presented a 2 hour program on the history of Donald Trump's involvement in politics in our country. The evolution of his rather evil persona in our country's political scene was well described. I was reminded of the many news stories several years back about cult leaders and their hold on their followers. Trump's style seems to resemble those hard-to-believe stories of people blindly following a grandiose leader who had convinced them that he had all of the answers to all of their problems. A persona made up of charisma, bluster, inflated egotism, grandiosity and arrogance was blasted onto gullible ears hungry for a strong leader who could at least manifest themselves as the answer to their and the world's problems.