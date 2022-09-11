Letter to the editor: Trump is an arrogant leader with a gullible following

Last night PBS presented a 2 hour program on the history of Donald Trump's involvement in politics in our country. The evolution of his rather evil persona in our country's political scene was well described. I was reminded of the many news stories several years back about cult leaders and their hold on their followers. Trump's style seems to resemble those hard-to-believe stories of people blindly following a grandiose leader who had convinced them that he had all of the answers to all of their problems. A persona made up of charisma, bluster, inflated egotism, grandiosity and arrogance was blasted onto gullible ears hungry for a strong leader who could at least manifest themselves as the answer to their and the world's problems.
These leaders usually identified a scapegoat or two to blame for their woes and who became identified as the enemies needing to be contained or removed from the public eye. These cult leaders also painted themselves as a sort of "savior" of these poor souls. Trump has been videoed stating that, "I alone can solve/deal with these problems".....grandiosity at an extremely high level.
So the problem is usually not Trump but the gullibility of those sorry people willing to sell their souls to this evil person who craves their praises and adulation more than life itself.
God help us all!
George Sorensen
Billings