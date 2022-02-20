Letter to the editor: Trump is worst traitor in US history

I'm stunned. It's been over a year since the Capitol — our Capitol — was stormed by thugs who were sent there by Trump. No one has done such a despicable deed since 1812 — and that was a foreign invader. People died, were maimed, were injured, others were threatened with death while the horrible creature who had brought it all about sat in the White House — the people's house — gloating over that heinous act of unimaginable treachery. Trump: The worst president? Try the worst traitor this country has ever known.

It was recently noted on TV that there's only 'tepid' support for Biden and Trump in 2024.

In a book compiled by some 30 psychiatrists, Trump is described as a psychopath. By his actions over these past five years we kind of figured that out for ourselves — but what is he doing still out with the potential of fomenting more trouble? The adage is 'cut off the head of the snake and the snake will die' so the public doesn't have to worry long or hard concerning his pitiful followers; they will crawl back under their rocks in short order to nurse their imagined wounds, and maybe get worthwhile lives in the meantime.

Bob Schulze

Hysham

