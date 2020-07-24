Letter to the editor: Trump mask not in line with spirit of State Games

Deb Greenough's Trump mask was completely inappropriate for the spirit of the BSSG. I don't know if he threw it on at the last minute and no BSSG official or employee had a chance to stop him, but if any BSSG personnel were aware of this stunt before it happened, shame on you. I don't care if his mask had said Trump, Biden, Bullock or Daines. The fact that he used the BSSG to promote his chosen politician and was allowed to do it runs counter current to the inclusiveness and camaraderie the BSSG is supposed to embody.