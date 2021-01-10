Letter to the editor: Trump represents Montana values

The upheaval in our nation’s capital Wednesday is easily condemned for many reasons, but it’s important not to just brand it as a bunch of maniacal Trump supporters. I don’t even know the woman killed during the rioting, but probably can explain her position better than her own family. The elected officials in Washington, and for the most part the media, believe this is about President Trump and a stolen election. It’s not. It runs deeper than that. It’s about our beliefs as Americans.

Most of us in rural America believe in God and country. We salute the flag, and we stand for our national anthem. We don’t judge people for color; we don’t have any idea what white privilege is; we go to work every day trying to do what is right for our family. We believe in our inalienable rights as Americans to achieve our highest goals and standards. We lament what is known as the good old days when in Montana there was no such thing as a stranger.

Trump for his misgivings throughout his final weeks in office represented those values. We don’t want to have to be ashamed of not being a part of woke culture. We want law and order, and are proud to be called American and put America first. The woman spent 14 years in the military protecting those values. She died for what she believed in.

Lyle Albrecht

Huntley

