Letter to the editor: Trump subverts U.S. justice system

I am appalled by President Trump’s latest action to erode the independence and integrity of our justice system by commuting Roger Stone’s prison sentence. Granting clemency to a political ally, particularly one convicted of lying to protect him, is a tactic straight from the autocrat’s playbook.
Throughout my decades of military service, I advised Pentagon leaders on corruption in other countries, sounding alarm when foreign leaders compromised the integrity of their judicial systems, using them as instruments of power to protect cronies or punish foes. I imagine foreign intelligence services are drafting similar reports today about Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert our own justice system’s independence.
America was birthed with a commitment to “fair justice for all.” Thomas Jefferson said one of government’s most sacred duties is to “do equal and impartial justice to all its citizens.” Nothing falls further from this ideal than using the Justice Department for naked political ends, with decisions about prosecution, sentencing, and clemency based on connections to power.
Eroding the norms of impartial justice endangers our republic’s very foundations by diminishing trust in public institutions, stoking the fires of cynicism, undermining faith in America’s political system, and dampening the civic engagement so vital to participatory democracy.
Montanans didn’t send Steve Daines to Washington to protect Donald Trump, but to safeguard institutions that make America great. In choosing our next senator, watch to see whether Daines has the courage and integrity to condemn these gross acts of overreach. If not, we must vote him out.
Karen Gibson
Bozeman
