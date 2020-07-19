Letter to the editor: Trump subverts U.S. justice system

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am appalled by President Trump’s latest action to erode the independence and integrity of our justice system by commuting Roger Stone’s prison sentence. Granting clemency to a political ally, particularly one convicted of lying to protect him, is a tactic straight from the autocrat’s playbook.

Throughout my decades of military service, I advised Pentagon leaders on corruption in other countries, sounding alarm when foreign leaders compromised the integrity of their judicial systems, using them as instruments of power to protect cronies or punish foes. I imagine foreign intelligence services are drafting similar reports today about Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert our own justice system’s independence.

America was birthed with a commitment to “fair justice for all.” Thomas Jefferson said one of government’s most sacred duties is to “do equal and impartial justice to all its citizens.” Nothing falls further from this ideal than using the Justice Department for naked political ends, with decisions about prosecution, sentencing, and clemency based on connections to power.