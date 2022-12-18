Letter to the editor: Trump supporters need to wake up

So, Donald Trump is planning to make a comeback as a candidate for the president of the U.S.? Somehow, he apparently has gotten encouragement from someone — probably his fellow Republican politicians and his base. It is so hard to believe that someone of Trump's caliber could even think of running again or that anyone would encourage him.

He has demonstrated his true colors: liar, conspiracy theorist and propagator, cold, cold personality to the core (he has no qualms about attacking someone or firing someone and I do not recall him ever accepting responsibility for his mistakes or mishandlings. He does not apologize for even the most egregious of actions on his part). Mike Pence was the target of the mob on Jan. 6th but Trump made no gesture of intervention to prevent disaster on that date.

During Trump's time in the political limelight conspiracy theories were strengthened and indeed manufactured by Trump himself. His being impervious to truth should give his followers pause to reflect upon the utter corruptness of his character.

Most Americans are in awe of the persistence of these conspiracy theories and fabrications — many of which had their origins imbedded in the Trump political organization. Even his business enterprises have been shown to be riddled with corruption and graft. He seems to believe sincerely that he is capable of outmaneuvering the criminal and judicial system. Any of the rest of us would have been convicted and imprisoned for a lengthy time.

Trump supporters, wake up.

George Sorensen

Billings