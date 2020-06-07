Letter to the editor: Trump unwitting candidate for mass murderer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A past weekend the news showed a beachfront in Maryland where none of the strollers were wearing face masks; a similar, more crowded street scene in Hong Kong displayed that everyone was masked. The U.S. population is roughly 350 million; Hong Kong's is 7.5 million.

If the U.S. had a death rate from the coronavirus similar to Hong Kong's, which is four, we'd be at 188 dead, not over 90,000.

Even taking into account that former Secretary of State Tillerson described the current occupant of the Oval Office as a "moron," by setting the bad example of not wearing a face mask in the presence of others, Trump can be considered for unwitting candidacy as a mass murderer who makes Ted Bundy look like the proverbial choir boy.

Bob Schulze

Hysham

