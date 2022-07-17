Letter to the editor: Trump was a detriment to this country

George Sorenson’s great message in the July 10th Billings Gazette has prompted me to respond. He wrote the facts as they really are. A couple of years ago, we had a president who has been a detriment to this country, and we are not the same nation as in the past. There is a lot of turmoil and I’ve never seen such friction as what we now have. There are politicians who are afraid to speak out as to how they feel, and to the contrary there are others who are too demanding and belligerent.