Letter to the editor: Trump was a good leader

I am writing in regard to a letter to the editor written by George Sorensen in the July 10 Gazette. He was totally bashing Trump. We too, didn't like his arrogance and prideful attitude. We didn't vote for his personality, but what he stood for and his love of America. He was a CEO and not a politician. We need more leaders like that.

Apparently, this man does not know anything about the good things Trump has done. Trump was on the freeway and a woman's car broke down and he bought her a car. He paid another person's mortgage. I am sure there are countless things we don't hear about on the liberal media.

I would much rather have had Trump in office than the complete idiot that is now our president. Do you like gas prices now compared to when we were completely energy independent? Gas prices bring up trucking costs and therefore, higher grocery prices and everything that is shipped. Trump was a good leader and he could stand up to foreign leaders. We had secured borders, he held China and Russia accountable, he grew the economy, strong military, stood for sanctity of life, was pro Israel, and the withdrawal from Afghanistan would not have been such a catastrophe.

Carla Holter

Billings