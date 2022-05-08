Letter to the editor: 'Trumpian personality disorder'

Donald Trump is getting a ton of press attention these days and politicians are falling all over themselves in soliciting his endorsement to their candidacy for office. I dread another election cycle with politicians desperate for Trump's approval. Even the ones who described themselves earlier as "Never Trumpers" are now denying (lying) that they had ever held an anti-Trump position. These people seem to treat Trump like a god. They overlook all of his leadership weaknesses and fallibility for being in charge of a democratic nation such as ours.

Even the indecency of his personality is overlooked by these people. He treats people like pawns to be used to make him look good (bow before him in other words or you are dispensable).

Trump's mental processes are also of great concern. He simply makes up material and serves it up as factual. He must be too lazy to research issues to learn the facts. In the end he comes across as delusional at best. His narcissism is blatant and seemingly unnoticed by his worshipers. These traits make him dangerous to our country as a leader. How his loyal followers pledge their enduring loyalty to him in the face of all of his obvious deficits seems almost to manifest as a mental illness all its own. Perhaps we could call it "Trumpian personality disorder." God help us all.

George Sorensen

Billings

