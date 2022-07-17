Letter to the editor: Trump's belligerence is now GOP's way

Donald Trump has never been shy about throwing accusations at his opponents, regardless of any supporting evidence. This in the bulldog style of his mentor Roy Cohn who intimidated a brother into lying about his sister who was consequently put to death for espionage on June 19, 1953. This act of raw intimidation and cutthroatedness established a modus now dominating an entire U.S. political faction which we still see often in Cohen's protégé, now a former president, and those following in such behavior.

Trump's belligerence at his rallies, his puffed up threats are well known, such as his accusation to Montana Sen. Jon Tester, that “he had dirt on him,” something I recall easily, after Tester strongly opposed an appointment, with ample evidence, of Ronnie Jackson to lead the Veterans Administration in April 2018.

In March of this year Trump filed a lawsuit naming 26 defendants plus 10 unknown “John Does” against the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC who (allegedly) “devised a nefarious scheme to discredit, delegitimize and defame him by proliferating a false narrative that Donald J. Trump and his campaign were actively colluding with Russia to interfere in the 2016 Presidential Election.”

It’s certainly sour grapes, but again it’s an accusation, without ample merit, thrown like a spear at an opponent, so typical of this man.

“A false accuser is a monster, a dangerous monster, ever and in every way malignant, and ready to seek causes of complaint.” — Demosthenes (384 BC - 322 BC)