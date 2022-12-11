Letter to the editor: Trump's 'desperate ravings' should be addressed

As you surely know, a former president and candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination has stated his belief that the Constitution should be suspended or ignored and that he should be re-instated to the Oval Office. Charitably, this can be described as the desperate ravings of an adolescent lunatic. His justification, of course, are the long and variously discredited claims of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election.

As of today (Dec. 5), I am not aware of any public comments by any of you on this outrage. As senior Montana Republicans, I think you owe it to the people of Montana to speak up. In the words of the late great Bobcat, Sonny Holland — "Now is the time and this is the place." Do you, or do you not support the candidacy of Donald Trump for president in 2024? Yes or no, no mealy mouthing about supporting the GOP candidate whoever it is, or bogus accusations of "election irregularities" or "evidence the courts wouldn’t look at." Nobody is buying that anymore.