Letter to the editor: Trump's EPA is just giving up

The COVID-19 crisis is being used by the Environmental Protection Agency, run by Trump appointee Andrew Wheeler, as an excuse to relax its reinforcement of our nation's key environmental laws and thus further threatening our and the planet’s health. Never before has the EPA just given up on its obligation to enforce our environmental laws.

The EPA's mission is to protect human health and the environment — protect our air, land and water for all of us. At the moment, allowing toxic pollutants to be released into the air can only further worsen the dangers to our lungs.

It is very disturbing and actually seems illegal as well as unethical to have the Trump administration to be both actively pursuing its push to gut our air and water safety laws while taking a break on reinforcing the existing laws. The companies abusing environmental laws are not taking a break as the EPA does so.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler must reverse this nonenforcement course and have the EPA continue to work as best it can to keep our environment clean and safe for us and the planet.

Sarah Stewart

Gardiner

