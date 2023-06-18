Donald Trump is back on the scene big time. He has been indicted for his collecting classified U.S. government info.

We are also in this process treated to his usual vitriolic attacks upon those who might benefit from his conviction under these charges.

It is becoming wearisome to be flooded once again with his barrage usual falsehoods and blather rather than to admit to mistakes or miscues. The most sickening part of it all is hearing from his "base" spout off in defense of this corrupt, lying, greedy, unapologetic fraud. These followers are behaving like a bunch of lemmings. Do they not wish to face the truth about this pathetic example of humanity?

It seems that a culture has been created and that those who belong to it are totally blind to Trump's history of corruption and cheating and legal wrangling. it is hard to believe that he has escaped criminal charges before now.

Those politicians who must share the field with him must have strong stomachs to be able to restrain themselves from laying out to their constituents what craziness it is to follow such a power hungry and self centered jerk.

George Sorensen

Billings