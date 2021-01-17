Letter to the editor: Trump's harmful legacy

Nearing the end of his presidency, Donald Trump may wonder what will be his legacy. There are good reasons to argue that Trump has been the most dangerous president we have had, including his inciting the recent deadly attack on the Capitol, and his promotion of nuclear proliferation in Iran and North Korea. But his most lethal act has been his year-long insistence that not wearing a mask is a badge of honor among his followers: essentially making the wearing of masks a political issue.

A year ago, as we entered the COVID-19 era, the predictions were nearly 200,000 people might die from the disease. We have now passed 400,000 who have succumbed to the virus. In large part this is due to the country’s failure to deter the spread of the disease, many believing that wearing a mask is a sign of patriotism, a symbol of freedom, and a public sign of loyalty to the president who has promoted those ideas.

A good example is our state Legislature whose majority insists on attending meetings and public events without a mask, following like sheep the suggestions of Trump that doing so is a brave and jingoistic act that will endear them to Trump’s adherents. Yet these legislators know, and sometimes will even admit, wearing masks saves lives.

This is the legacy of our president, perhaps the most harmful legacy in our country’s history.