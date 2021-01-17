Letter to the editor: Trump's mega monster lie

Has your cash kitty been emptied by Trump’s mega-monster lie that his election loss was rigged? Demand your cash back. Call the White House, ask for Trump.

While you’re at it, call a Montana senator, representative, or governor to demand their refusal to accept hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars that Trump filched from us citizens with his fib.

Need verification of the facts? Check with any of the Republican election monitors in Georgia or Pennsylvania whose lives and families are being threatened with violence because they uphold our Constitution and values of honesty. Pray for our nation's return to its values of truth and righteousness.

David Graber

Hardin

