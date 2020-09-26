Letter to the editor: Trust election workers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The most irritating thing about this nonsensical squeaking on the subject of mail-in ballots is that it makes those of us who work the elections sound as if we are as stupid as sea cows.

That is not the case. First of all, American citizens have been running elections for more than 200 years. During every election, every worker in all these years has examined the procedure for weaknesses.

I have worked several types of elections. Through the years, I learned that the folks at the courthouse are, without exception, totally prepared and they know every rule. Every person I’ve ever worked with in the Glendive courthouse has been smart. Training sessions are well designed and effective.

At the polling place, I’ve worked with a variety of citizens who have been, to the last person, serious, dedicated, conscientious.

I know this for certain: the people in the administration who holler “fraud,” “counterfeit,” “tens of millions of ballots,” “forged signatures,” don’t know the first thing about how elections are run, how mail-in ballots are handled or, more to the point, how smart the folks working at polling places are.

You ask how I know when someone is smart. Take it on faith, I know.