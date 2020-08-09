Letter to the editor: Trust Fauci, not Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a recent Newsweek article a majority of Republicans do not trust Dr. Fauci or the CDC for advice on COVID-19. But almost 70% trust President Trump for advice.

For those of you who believe Trump over medical experts, think about this: Dr. Fauci graduated first in his class at Cornell medical school. He has 40 years of experience in his field and is world renown for his expertise. He has 30 honorary doctorate degrees. And he has never been accused of lying.

In contrast, Trump has told over 18,000 documented lies and fake statements in public during the past three years. He has no credentials or experience to challenge medical experts. Since Trump took office, it has been apparent over and over that he doesn't care about anyone but himself. But during a recent interview, when asked about the thousands of deaths from COVID-19, he said "It is what it is." No compassion, no empathy, just a cold-hearted statement.

Trump has done absolutely nothing to help stop the spread of the virus. In fact, he has done the opposite, spreading information that is not only blatantly wrong, but also dangerous.