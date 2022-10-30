Letter to the editor: Trust LR-131, not all doctors

I support the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, LR-131. Our Declaration of Independence declares each of us has a right to life. Dr. Robert Speer defined life as the “free and fearless completion of oneself.” Some physicians in opposition to 131 are trying to take away life. Human beings are capable of good and evil. Physicians are not morally infallible. Some exhibit little empathy, impulsivity, shallow emotional responses, arrogance, and action without thinking how others will be affected.

On July 22, 2019, Medical News Today reported nearly 80,000 hospital deaths and 160,000 patients were injured due to misdiagnosis of doctors. That is nearly the 2020 amount of COVID deaths. Their fallibility led to 4,000 surgical errors each year and 21% of Americans experienced medical errors. Physicians are rushing to do gender re-assignment surgery on children as young as 4.

Physicians at Planned Parenthood are sexualizing our children. Over 100 million animals suffer and die in the U.S. every year in inhumane tests. At least 92% of these tests are deemed not safe for humans, yet doctors still test on animals.

Doctors’ rash and ill reasoned COVID response led to increases in suicide. According to Harvard and CNN, some physicians played a significant role in the opioid epidemic by receiving six-figure benefits from pharmaceutical companies.

Physicians know what biologically constitutes life. Yet, some no longer abide by their own oath; first do no harm. Essential laws must be enacted to protect the most vulnerable of society. I urge your support for LR-131.

Rev. Dr. David Kenat Jr.

Billings