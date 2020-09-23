Letter to the editor: Truth is sacred

Truth is sacred. To comprehend the incessant divisionism among Americans constantly fueled by the Trump administration and its news media propaganda, the mockery of the United States Constitution, the interference of our democratic way of life, the profound obliteration of the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government led by incompetence and loyalty to the president, the flippant respect to federal agencies such as the United States Postal Service, the inability of Trump to follow guidelines by Trump’s own coronavirus task force, and the failure to keep the United States as a world leader and resource, is beyond reproach.
The stability of a democracy is compromised when Americans can no longer trust that we have a functional government. There must be trustworthy, knowledgeable, and skilled Americans that can instill a functional and effective democracy which provides for all Americans. We must seek out better choices. Please read, comprehend, and analyze what has happened over the last four years.
Please vote Steve Bullock for the United States Senate and Kathleen Williams for the United States House of Representatives. Let’s renew our democracy. Truth is sacred.
Michael Kosorok
Red Lodge
