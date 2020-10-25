Letter to the editor: Try another endorsement

Gazette,
Hold the phone! You endorse Matt Rosendale because he's applied for every elected office in the state since he blew into Montana? You think his sponsorship of junk insurance policies protecting people only if they have no major medical claims is a good idea? You think some of his crank decisions as a member of the State Land Board show his mettle? You think his inability to think beyond King Trump is a good idea?
Kathleen Williams proved herself in two terms as a state legislator, while Rosendale spent his four years as an auditor plotting the next office to run for. Back up and take another shot at your endorsement: recommend somebody of accomplishment to Montana's sole seat in the US House, Kathleen Williams. You'll save yourselves from further embarrassment.
Gray Harris
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!