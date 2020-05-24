Letter to the editor: Turn Montana into blue state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We need to elect Joe Biden for president, Gov. Steve Bullock for Montana senator, Kathleen Williams for congress, and Mike Cooney for governor.

We need to get rid of Trump, Daines, Gianforte and Rosendale, and turn Montana into a blue state. All the Republicans are brown-nosers and lap-dogs for Trump.

We have a great chance if all the Democrats and Independents get out to vote. We need Democrats and supporters to write letters, go door-to-door and support every Democrat running for office.

It is going to be a hard job, but we can do it, and in the end we can succeed with a job well done.

Roland Kuneff

Billings

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0