Letter to the editor: Tuxbury cares about ranchers

Over the years, the cost of ranch and farm insurance has been steadily increasing. Fewer insurance companies are choosing to do business in Montana, and our ranchers and farmers are paying the price.

Scott “Tux” Tuxbury is the only candidate in the race for Montana auditor with the experience and qualifications to ensure our farmers and ranchers get a fair shake at fair insurance prices.

Tux might not run a big farm or ranch operation, but he’s spent more than 37 years listening to Montanans in those businesses. He knows the issues they are facing when it comes to their insurance.

I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Scott for years to resolve insurance issues for Montanans. He is a fair and honest man who cares about the price our farmers and ranchers are paying.

Montanans don’t need another out-of-state transplant politician running for office here. We need an experienced, principled and honest businessman who can and will help Montana farmers and ranchers get a handle on their insurance costs.

It’s time to put real experience to work in the Montana auditor’s office. I hope you will stand with me and vote to support Scott “Tux” Tuxbury for Montana auditor.