Letter to the editor: Tuxbury is hiding

Recently, it has been reported that Scott Tuxbury, running for state auditor, has violated campaign finance laws, hiding over $70,000 in campaign expenditures. First and foremost this violation shows that Tuxbury not only believes he is above the law but also is hiding from the people of Montana. The state auditor should be someone who is transparent and advocates on behalf of the Montana consumer. Tuxbury has not been elected and he is already hiding information from the people of Montana. Why does he feel the need to hide and lie? I will be voting for the most qualified and transparent candidate, Troy Downing. He is someone who will fight for every Montanan and will conduct himself to the highest standard.