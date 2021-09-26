Letter to the editor: U.S. has become a country without borders

It seems to me the United States has become a country without borders. While it is a good thing to have “Doctors without Borders” doing humanitarian work throughout the world, it seems doubtful that a country without borders is a good idea. If a country has no borders, it is not a country.

The idea that the United States is a country built by immigrants should not mean that the United States is obligated to accept everyone who wants to come to this country (or non-country). The United States has always had laws and regulations for immigration. I am myself a second-generation American on my mother’s side and my niece and nephew are first generation on their father’s side.

My question is: Do any of our senators and representatives believe we have a country with borders? By their actions, I do not believe they do. Today’s policy is to let everyone enter the country without regard to any law or restriction. Such a policy eliminates our borders. Releasing illegal immigrants into the country to settle in various states is dangerous in too many ways to mention.

William Schrup

Billings

