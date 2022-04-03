Letter to the editor: U.S. should do more for peace talks

Every day we hear about war in Ukraine and how evil Russia is. We hear how many more sanctions we are imposing, and how many more arms we are supplying to Ukraine. We hear how we are trying to force Russia to change and behave. We have Putin in a box where he cannot get out and save any face.

How is that working?

I have hardly heard a peep about how hard we are trying to get peace talks started again, how we would love to stop the deaths of Ukrainians and young Russians. Aren’t the common Russian people mostly like the common American people? We seem to spend all our efforts on showing how tough we are.

We talked to China and told them how bad it would be if they helped Russia. I did not hear that we asked China to help us bring Russia and Ukraine to a cease fire and talks. Russia trusts China and it would be a way out for them. Instead, we threatened China and they just brushed it off and said: “He who puts the bell on the tiger needs to be the one to take it off.”

A good diplomat would have a ceasefire in place and would have serious talks about how to end the conflict taking place.

Who doesn’t remember: “Speak softly but carry a big stick!” Somehow we forgot the softly part and we no longer know what the big stick is.

Tony Seitz

Billings

