Letter to the editor: Unexpected thoughtfulness

I want to take a moment to thank the family wearing red T-shirts who anonymously paid for our breakfast at Perkins (West End) Wednesday morning. It was most unexpected but very thoughtful.

Joanne Hamar

Billings

