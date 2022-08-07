Letter to the editor: Unexpected thoughtfulness

I want to take a moment to thank the family wearing red T-shirts who anonymously paid for our breakfast at Perkins (West End) Wednesday morning. It was most unexpected but very thoughtful.
Joanne Hamar
Billings
