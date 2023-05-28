Surely you can do better than putting a picture of Gov. Greg Gianforte grinning with pleasure in conjunction with an article that has him denying in-home health care to seniors. It seems in this visual age that you continually pull a file picture that is completely unrelated to the story.
I assume we will soon have a picture of an athlete that is multipart star being commended for all-state in track, but with a picture of him or her playing basketball.
Dick Bush,
Rio Verde, Arizona