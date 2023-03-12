The Signal Peak Mine has been denied permission to continue to mine 900,000 tons of federal coal (175 million tons eventually) because burning the coal would release 190 million tons of carbon dioxide. This denial will cause the loss of millions of tax and royalty revenue to the state of Montana, the Federal government, and local communities. And the denial will continue until a study can be done to determine the environmental impacts of burning the fuel —which is mostly burned overseas.

The denial of a mining permit is based on Obama’s 2009 assertion that burning fossil fuels was causing a climate catastrophe. Geologists have known that our climate has been changing since the Earth was formed. Several “Ice Ages” are documented in the rocks But modern day scientists have been unable to foresee a direction or a rate of climate change — warming or cooling, by years or centuries.

Daily change we can handle — put on a sweater, buy an umbrella. But not knowing when or whether to expect a catastrophic sea rise (with widespread warming) makes worrying about “climate change” seem foolish.

The Chinese are providing their people with reliable electric power by building coal fired power plants. We in the West, meanwhile are attempting to switch to cleaner (but expensive and unreliable) renewable wind and solar power. As we age, unreliable electric power is not acceptable. Fossil fueled (gas and coal) power plants are reliable and inexpensive. And we have lots of coal and gas.

Stuart Deans

Billings