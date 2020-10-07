Letter to the editor: Unsafe and unvalued

I am a struggling teacher at a small rural school. I am struggling with the reopening of the school for multiple reasons.
First, is safety concerns. When there are more than four cases in the county, the mask mandate is not being enforced in the school building. Signs are put up but multiple staff members are still walking the halls without a mask on. Multiple students have questioned why they need to wear a mask when teachers are not. I have expressed my concerns to the staff and was told it wasn't my place. I have also expressed my concerns to the superintendent with no results. It impossible to maintain a 6-foot distance in the halls and I feel teachers should be doing all they can to set a good example and more importantly to keep their students safe.
My second struggle is with trying to teach a multiple grade class and do remote teaching for a student whose parents decided to keep her home. I understand their concern, I do, and with staff not properly adhering to safety guidelines, would keep my child home as well. The problem is teaching remotely is very time consuming and I am working 70-plus hours a week trying to prepare lessons, grade work on iPads, set up assignments on Google classroom, learn new programs, scan workbooks to PDFs, and the list goes on. I find myself feeling very overwhelmed with it all.
I feel unsafe and unvalued.
Mindy Perdue
Whitewater
