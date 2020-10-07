Letter to the editor: Unsafe and unvalued

First, is safety concerns. When there are more than four cases in the county, the mask mandate is not being enforced in the school building. Signs are put up but multiple staff members are still walking the halls without a mask on. Multiple students have questioned why they need to wear a mask when teachers are not. I have expressed my concerns to the staff and was told it wasn't my place. I have also expressed my concerns to the superintendent with no results. It impossible to maintain a 6-foot distance in the halls and I feel teachers should be doing all they can to set a good example and more importantly to keep their students safe.