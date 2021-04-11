Letter to the editor: Upcoming Water Board election

The Billings Heights Water Board will have an election for new board members with ballots out during April. I am an executive member of the Billings Heights Task Force, chair of the Billings Heights Business Association and owner of a small business in the Heights. The present board members have been working with a charter started in 1956 and with present board members who refuse to work with both the city and county appointees to the present post.
Many questions have arisen as to why the Billings Heights is not able to attract major businesses. Being a member of both Heights Task Force and Business Association, and now a candidate to the water board it is necessary to improve the communication between the county, the city and the members of the community of Billings Heights.
Presently, major infrastructure programs with totals over $100 million will be coming to the Heights with an Interstate Bypass, Main Street renovation, and the Inner Belt Loop. I have looked at the issues and studied why the Billings Heights has problems attracting new developments or major stores. My conclusion is the present water board has stifled development. It is time for a change. Remove these present water board members and vote for people who will serve the interest of the Billings Height’s residents and business owners.
Please vote for three: Ming Cabrera, Laura Drager and Dennis Cook who will make sure your voices are heard.
Ming Cabrera
Billings