Letter to the editor: Upham made the right call

Billings School Superintendent Greg Upham upset a bunch of people when he decided there is no responsible way to allow in-person classes without also requiring the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID. His decision was correct.

But I would not like to be in his shoes right now. Making the responsible decision is rarely popular.

Here’s the situation that the school district faces –

• A deadly disease is spreading through the population.

• Most of the students in the district are not yet eligible for vaccination.

• The Centers for Disease Control has called for people gathered indoors to wear masks in order to limit the spread of that disease.

Should the school superintendent simply ignore the situation? What would be the moral and legal liability of a school district that ignores the deadly nature of this disease and ignores CDC guidance by allowing people to congregate indoors unmasked?