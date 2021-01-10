Letter to the editor: Upper Yellowstone River overused

Brett French’s excellent feature on fishing in Yellowstone National Park nearly 125 years ago (The first Yellowstone fishing tale was written by East Coast Socialite 12/28/2020) got me thinking about the comparisons between then and now.

It’s an open secret that the Upper Yellowstone River from the park’s northern border to Big Timber is overused and overfished. Not that long ago, an Upper Yellowstone fishing access site would have six parked rigs and you might not ever see the boats from those rigs in a 10-mile float. Nowadays, it is 60 rigs and you’re seldom out of sight of another raft or drift boat on any stretch of the river. And today’s trout fishing? You really should have been here in the good old days.

Despite such overuse, which has increased dramatically in the last decade, not much of anything is being done to alleviate the stress on this great American river — which is synonymous with unspoiled wildness worldwide.

I’m writing to call attention to the plight of the free-flowing Upper Yellowstone River and encourage all who value it to demand that an initial framework be built, data gathered, and public interest generated to learn the recreational carrying capacity of the river. Then we need to take clear and immediate measures to save the river from death by 1,000 cuts — even in this, the 11th hour.