Letter to the editor: US not founded as a Christian nation

Attorney General Austin Knudsen has stated that the United States of America was founded as a Christian nation.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Mr. Knudsen is not a student of history, otherwise he would know that many of the “founding fathers" were Deists, Unitarians or agnostics.

Look it up.

Ignorance is not a good look on our elected officials. I, for one, would like informed and intelligent people running my national, state and local government, not Christian nationalists.

God is in love with every person on this planet, not just Christians.

Rev. D Gregory Smith

Bozeman