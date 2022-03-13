Letter to the editor: US should impose more sanctions on Russia

After watching the tragic events unfold in Ukraine, I was prompted to research past events that have caused a terrible loss of lives in that country. Prior to World War II, Stalin imposed starvation tactics between 1931 and 1934 resulting in the deaths of more than five million Ukrainians. After this event, Hitler and the Nazi regime killed four million Ukrainians of whom one million were Jewish.
In retrospect, with their terrible loss of lives, it seems the United States should impose more than sanctions, which could result in military action against Russia. Also, I believe we cannot sit on the sidelines and watch millions more Ukrainians die.
Tim Shay
Billings