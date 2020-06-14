Letter to the editor: US woefully unprepared

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Poor preparedness seems to be the most likely explanation. According to "Democracy Now" the USA has accounted for some 33% of global COVID-19 infections and about 25% of the deaths. Even though we comprise only 5% of the world's population and many nations are closer to China than we are.

We've reportedly had more deaths than India, which has a lot more people than we do and is right on China's border. And the nation has considerably less money than the USA.

So what gives? How can this be plausibly explained except by a woeful lack of preparedness? And does not the Trump administration bear the principal responsibility for U.S. preparedness against attack, whether from human enemies or viruses ?

As far as I'm concerned the U.S. lack of preparedness, especially in low-cost ventilators, should cost President Trump a second term. Even though Joe Biden is real hard to get excited about.

Richard Miller

Thermopolis, Wyo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0