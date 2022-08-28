Letter to the editor: Use state surplus to curb housing crisis

With respect to the Democrats plan for the state surplus, “Putting Montana’s Money to Work,” I couldn’t agree more with using the surplus to curb the housing crisis. As a lifelong resident of Montana, I have watched the dream of home ownership become unattainable for the average working family. The Democrats’ plan puts the surplus back into the pockets of the Montanans who created it by making a serious, bold investment in expanding the amount of housing that’s available at affordable prices. The Democrat solution is a stark contrast to the governor sitting on piles of our tax dollars and doing nothing.

A poll conducted earlier this year found that more than three-quarters of Montanans consider lack of affordable housing a very serious or extremely serious problem.

The Democrats plan is a huge step in the right direction to solve the housing crisis. Projections show that by the time legislators meet again in January, we’ll have $1.7 billion in the bank. In addition to using a big chunk of this surplus to bring down the cost of childcare and address rising property taxes, the Democrats’ plan would put $500 million toward workforce housing. With this investment, we could turbocharge an existing, proven model that is building rental apartments guaranteed to be affordable.

The Gianforte way of doing things will only serve to take away the power of the middle-class family and continue to push our workforce to move out of state. His focus on so-called “deregulation” at the expense of everything else —without making any real investment in expanding the supply of affordable housing — will once again favor millionaires and the well-connected.

The budget surplus is already sitting there, it isn’t new taxes. We must convince Republicans to give it back to us.

Becky Riedl

Billings