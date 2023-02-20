In the interest of promoting efficiency in government, Sen. Barry Usher (R) has introduced legislation to reduce the number of Justices on the Montana Supreme Court from 7 to 5. His explanation is noteworthy:

“I’ve always wondered how much work our Supreme Court does,” Usher told the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday. “So I did some research and it was amazing to me that California, which has got 39 million people, has the same amount of Supreme Court justices as a state that has 1 million people.”

Not that it would ever have occurred to Sen. Usher, but had he done just 2 minutes additional research, he could perhaps have discovered that California has an intermediate court of appeals divided into six districts with 106 appellate judges. He also could have discovered that the California Supreme Court has discretionary jurisdiction over all except death penalty cases.

On the other hand, Montana has no intermediate appellate courts and the Montana Supreme Court is required to hear every case that is appealed to it. In 2021, the Montana Supreme Court issued 139 Published Opinions and 204 Memorandum Opinions. The California Supreme Court issued only 59 written opinions – for all 39 million Californians.

Research is good. Ignorance is not. That’s worth bearing in mind both when you read quotes from your elected representative and, more importantly, when you’re deciding who gets your vote.

Gene Jarussi

Billings